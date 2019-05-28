Norma Ruby JoAnn Lofts

Norma Ruby JoAnn Lofts passed away on Wed., May 22, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Hospital at the age of 94. She was born on June 28, 1924 in Wishek, N.D. She was preceded in death by her husband Archie Lofts of 51 years; brothers, Marlo Olson and Sonny Olson; and sisters, ArleyAnn Hodneland and Violet Mossbrucker. She is survived by one brother, Severt Olson and her six children, Ruby Johnson (Terry), Roger Lofts (Barbara), Ruth LeSourd (Chris), Rose Cashion (Michael), Raedeen Bell (Chris) and Richard Lofts. She has 10 grandchildren: Crystal, Ann Marie, Cheryl, John, Harry Jr., Darrell, Frances, Margaux, Jennifer, and Rachel. She has 18 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She has numerous nieces and nephews ranging in age from 2 to 92, and a thank you to family friend Shelley Johnston who helped care for her like a daughter.



She moved from North Dakota her senior year of high school to Spokane where she met and married Archie. They moved to Colville were they lived and raised their family for the past 74 years. Norma was a dedicated housewife and mother making certain her family's needs were met – sewing, cooking, canning and making everyone feel special. Family, friends and neighbors always said she was a great cook and made a point to stop by to visit and have a cup of "the best coffee" and the ever present chocolate chip cookies.



Norma was known for her generous heart and thoughtfulness and even at 94 remembered everyone's birthday and at Christmas they all received a gift. She was well liked by all who knew her. She had spry sense of humor, a sharp mind, and was very out spoken. She was the matriarch to a very large family and will be missed. A memorial will be held at a later date.