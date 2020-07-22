Norman Arthur Sorensen, age 76 - beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather - passed away at home with his family by his side in Evans, Washington, the evening of Father's Day, June 21, 2020.
Norm fought a courageous battle against lung cancer for almost three years before it claimed him.
Norm was born in Susanville, California, on June 1, 1944, to CB and Trudy Sorensen. While young, the family moved to Anderson, California, where he graduated from Anderson High School in 1962.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served as a medic.
Norm completed his military service and then went to college, graduating with an MBA from the University of California Hayward in 1974.
He then took a position as an Auditor Accountant with the Sacramento Army Depot and relocated to the Sacramento/West Sacramento area of California.
It was during this time that he also formed Sorensen Trucking.
Norm and family remained in that area until their move to Washington State. In 2004, the decision was made to start looking for the place where Norm and Patty wanted to retire. After visiting their daughter in Wenatchee, Washington, they decided Northeast Washington was where they wanted to live.
They found exactly what they wanted in a small ranch in Evans and moved there in 2005. They lived there for 15 years. Norm took early retirement at 62, but soon grew restless. He found part-time work with the Kettle Falls School District as a substitute bus driver. That grew into a full route of his own and he worked there until he was diagnosed with cancer and started chemo treatments.
Given six months to live without treatment, Norm started chemo, which gave him eight months while in treatment and another 18 months before the cancer started growing again.
After that nothing seemed to work and he finally made the decision to stop treatment on June 1, which was his 76th birthday.
Given months to live, he steadily went downhill and was gone in 21 days. He held on until his two out-of- state children could come to say their goodbyes and give him their love; son Art from California, daughter Kecia, son-in-law Charlie, and granddaughter Daisy from Texas.
Norm had a gruff-grouchy exterior, but was a sweetheart inside. He loved his family and helped anyone who needed his help. His word was gold.
He was always hard working, respected, and liked by all.
He is survived by his wife Patty; son Art of California; daughter Kecia; son-in-law Charlie; and grandchildren, Daisy, Casey and Sis of Texas; son Brendon; and grandsons, Joe and Ernie of Kettle Falls Washington; brother Ron and wife Carol of Washington; niece Cathy and nephew Mike of California; close cousins Karen, Bonnie and Janet.
Norm will be missed by all, but as Christians, we will someday all be together again in Heaven.
Until then ... all our love to you…
