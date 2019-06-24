Nyda Joy Ferguson

Nyda Joy Ferguson, a lifelong Colville resident, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on Oct. 9, 1943, in Colville, Wash., to Benjamin and Ethel (Allen) Thompson.

Nyda came from a large family and was the youngest of nine children. She grew up on the family farm and attended Colville schools through the completion of the eighth grade. Nyda was a country girl at heart and enjoyed the simple life. She met Elmer Ferguson when she was younger as their families lived close to each other.

The two eventually married in July of 1960 and begin a family of their own with the arrival of children Charlotte, Clifford and Aleeta. Nyda always enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and baking with her family. She also loved raising farm animals. She volunteered for many years cooking church dinners and for teen camp during the summers.

She also volunteered for the Red Cross for many years and helped established the areas local food banks. Nyda was a very thoughtful and giving woman who was always worried about everyone else's well being. She was a very devout Christian who loved the Lord.

Nyda will truly be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.

Nyda was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; sisters, Clara and Fanny; brothers, George, Willard, Ray, and Bill. She is survived by her son, Clifford Ferguson; daughters, Charlotte Cochran, Aleeta Krager; sisters, June Michael, Edith Hayworth; nine grandchildren and eight great -grandchildren.

Funeral services for Mrs. Nyda Joy Ferguson will be held on Wednesday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Colville, with burial to directly follow at Mt. View Park in Colville.

