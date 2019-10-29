|
|
Orval Leroy Fram
Orval Leroy Fram, a longtime area resident, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019 in Colville, Washington with his loving family by his side. He was born in Visalia, California on August 16, 1929 to parents Carl and Agnes (McKelvy) Fram.
Leroy, as he was known to by his friends and family, grew up in the Southern California area except for a short stint in Kingman, Arizona where his father found work post the Great Depression. After a couple of years, the family made their way to Fontana, California where they would remain for many decades. Upon returning to California, Leroy attended and graduated from Chaffey High School and that is where he met the love of his life, Wanda Lee Sexton. They were high school sweethearts until graduation when Leroy enlisted into the U.S. Navy. When he made it through basic training, he returned home, and they made it official and wed on April 30, 1949. He and Wanda celebrated 70 years of marriage last spring. During his time in the Navy, he worked as an Aviation Mechanic (Chief Flight Engineer) logging thousands of hours of flight time and retrofitting the B-17 Bombers. After Leroy's honorable discharge from the Navy, he began a long and esteemed career for Martin and Jewitt concrete. There isn't anywhere in Southern California that doesn't have his handy-work stamped on it.
Leroy and Wanda welcomed three wonderful children into their lives, Ronnie, David and Lisa. Leroy had a work ethic that preceded him, but that never stopped him from attending his children's sporting events even if he had worked all day from the wee hours of that morning, he was there supporting his kids. Leroy was committed to his family and even though they never really took a true "vacation" they did get to take weekend trips to Lake Elsinore and Lindsey California, where his sisters and parents lived. While living in Fontana, some long-time family friends lived just down the street, the Henry's. Their friendship would stand the test of time and distance when the Henry's moved to Eastern Washington, more notably, the Cedar Creek area. After a few years of convincing (and 3 ½ acres), Leroy and Wanda relocated to their new little piece of heaven and built a home. They eventually moved closer to town, where they have remained. Leroy continued to work in the cement mason trade helping in the construction of the Kettle Falls High School and countless homes and businesses in the area.
Leroy never really "retired" so to speak and if you looked in the dictionary under workaholic, his picture should be there. But that never ever stopped him from his commitment and self-sacrifice to his family and his church. Leroy was well known throughout our community and his memory will continue to live on in the fruits of his labor.
Leroy was preceded in death by parents, Carl and Agnes Fram. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Lee Fram, Colville; children, Ronnie Fram, Colville, David (Suzi) Fram, Colville, Lisa (Ira) Weinstein, Lake Stevens, Washington; sisters, Wanda June Accettura, Morneno Valley, California, Barbara Ellen Guinn, Prineville, Oregon; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Per Leroy's wishes there is no service planned, but an open house on October 26, at the Fram home located at 354 Hwy 395 N, Colville Washington, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Hospice of Spokane.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 30, 2019