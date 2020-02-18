|
|
Otto Michalke Jr. passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, at age 89 in his home in Colville, Washington.
Otto was born in Denver, Colorado, on Jan. 12, 1931, during the Great Depression, to Morena Grasselly and Otto Michalke Sr.
He lived the first 18 months of his life in a railroad boxcar while his parents cooked for a crew repairing train tracks throughout rural Colorado.
Otto's childhood was spent near Berkeley Lake in north Denver. He participated in Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout at age 15.
He graduated from Lakewood High School in 1949.
Otto was a Korean War Veteran and served in the Air Force as an airplane mechanic from 1951 until 1955. He lived in tents during basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.
He received over two year's Foreign Service credit while stationed in the Territory of Alaska at Eielson Air Force Base, which was in the early stages of construction.
After an honorable discharge, Otto returned to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he met Claudia Floyd, a student at the University of Alaska.
They married on Jan. 29, 1960, in Elko, Nevada.
They made their home in the Denver area until moving to Colville in 1977.
Otto is the proud father of four daughters. He was a loving, kind, gentle and patient father and husband. His girls and wife love, honor and revere him.
Otto had many talents and a diverse work history. He learned the value of hard work as a 10-year old, mowing lawns and delivering newspapers; he was never without a job after that.
As a youth he delivered and hand-shoveled coal, was a busboy at the Brown Palace Hotel, sanded cars at an auto body repair shop, and cleaned school buildings during the summer.
He had the natural talents and abilities of an engineer and was adept at land surveying, mechanics, appliance and small engine repair, and building construction.
He remodeled several houses and built two new homes for his family. He could design, construct, and repair anything and everything.
He was a quiet, unassuming, humble and talented man.
Otto and his wife joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in September 1961, which he considered the most important decision of his life.
He and Claudia were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City Temple.
He served faithfully in the church, including over 35 years as the financial or ward clerk for 11 Bishops.
Otto was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister, Jeannine, and his brother Ronald.
Otto is survived by his wife of 60 years, Claudia; his daughters: Jeri Schille (Bill), Utah; Jamie Jardine (Ross), UT; Jacie Siino (Joe), California; and Janae Lang (Trent) Colville.
He is also survived by his 16 grandchildren: Justin, Colton, Caitlin and Megan Schille; Tanner (Natalie), Parker (Kayleigh), Carson (Alex) and Kelsey Jardine; Joseph III and Katie Siino; Janessa (Jordan Raska), Brogan, Brock (Rachel), Baylee, Blake and Jarette Bateman; his great-grandsons Jones Jardine and Ace Raska; and former son-in-law Bart Bateman.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 260 E. Juniper in Colville.
Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. To sign Otto's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020