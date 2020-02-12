|
|
Pamela Honey Buchmann "Zeilke," born Sept. 25, 1969, went to be with her loved ones in heaven unexpectedly Jan. 10 2020.
She was a very special, sweet loving lady. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was the eldest of five children.
She is survived by her three children, Ronald, Gregory and Nicolas Zeilke; two granddaughters, Zoe and Emma; two brothers, Clinton and Derrick Buchmann; two sisters, Angelina Davidson and Crystal Kent; brother in-laws, Christopher Davidson and Hershel Kent; parents, Chester and Linnie Moore and Ted Buchmann, grandmother, Eloise Buchmann; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and a great-nephew.
Pamela was preceded in death by her stepmother, Karen Buchmann, and father, Cecil Skyles.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020