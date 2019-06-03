Resources More Obituaries for Patricia Lotze Kratochvil Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mrs. Patricia Ann Otto Lotze Kratochvil

Pat, as she was fondly called by family and friends, passed away at the age of 74 on May 13, 2019 surrounded by friends and family as well as photos of loved ones who could not be there. She was born at Summit Hospital in Waukesha County, Wisconsin on St. Patrick's Day (March 17) 1945 to Violet (Lochel) and Albert E. Otto, Jr. Her mother had wanted to name her Bonnie but in deference to the holiday and at her father's request her birth certificate was registered with the name Patricia Ann.

Pat was the second child of what would be six children in Violet and Albert's family. When she was young, her parents moved Pat and her older sister to Wauconda, Ill. living in a couple of different houses before they moved to the home her father built on Winding Lane where Pat would spend much of her childhood. Her parents lived in that home until their deaths in 1995 (Albert) and 1996 (Violet). Pat attended both Catholic and public schools in Wauconda but only as far as two weeks of ninth grade when she left school to work at a dry cleaners to help support her family.

At the age of 18, Pat married David Lotze on July 20, 1963 at the First Federated Church in Wauconda, Ill. where after the wedding it was customary to push the bride in a wheelbarrow down the small town main street. After spending almost a year in Seattle while David finished his military duty, they moved just a few houses away from her parents in Wauconda where they had three children from 1964-1969, the last infant only living a few days in the hospital. In 1973 Pat, David, and their two children moved to Northport, Wash. where their youngest child was born in 1976. David passed away April 4, 1996.

Pat married her second husband, Robert Kratochvil, July 3, 2002. She and Bob combined their households and moved to Loon Lake to enjoy their retirement years. Shortly after their wedding, Bob was diagnosed with late-stage cancer and passed away April 3, 2003. In 2007, Pat moved to Arizona to live with her youngest daughter, Marie, and her family. She made new friends there and enjoyed the constant sunshine. Watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up was the joy of Pat's life. Even as her health declined, you can see the joy in her face as she held her sleeping great-grandson (obituary photo) in January of this year. She especially loved being part of the day-to-day lives of granddaughters, Jaysa and Austin, after she moved to Arizona.

Throughout the years, Pat was active in Northport community organizations including American Legion Auxiliary Post #158, Northport's First Presbyterian Church, the Silvercrown Homemakers Club, and others. She not only supported these organizations by volunteering, cooking for potlucks, and crocheting donations, but also felt their love, friendship, and support back when it was needed. Pat loved the community of Northport and made many lifelong friends there. In 2001 Pat was honored by the Washington State American Legion Auxiliary for her dedication to keeping the local post going when she was the only member. That Labor Day she presided as the Grand Marshal of Northport's Labor Day parade.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Peggy Sue, and husbands. She is survived by her five siblings: Karen Kerner, Barbara Panagoulias, Albert Otto, Nancy Lucius, and Don Otto as well as three of her children: Nancy Lotze (Dan Kotzian) of Metaline Falls, Wash., David Lotze (Linda) of Ponderay, Idaho, and Marie Lotze (David Chelsy) of San Tan Valley, Ariz. She was blessed with five granddaughters whom she adored: Kate Emrick (Paul), Anna Kotzian, Jaysa Lotze-Chelsy, Jessie Lotze, and Austin Chelsy as well as two great-grandsons, Allan and Elliot Emrick. The family would like to recognize, Julie Harman, who was an amazing neighbor, good friend, and wonderful comfort to Pat as her health declined. Memorial contributions can be made to Lund Home/Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St. Phoenix Ariz. 85014 or by visiting https://www.hov.org/donate/ Published in The Statesman Examiner on June 5, 2019