Patricia Ruth Starr Kingsbury was born Jan. 23, 1925, in Colville, Washington, to Merle and Ruth Starr.
She passed away May 8, 2020, in Spokane, Washington, at the age of 95.
Patty grew up in Colville and graduated from Colville High School in 1943.
She joined the Navy WAVES during World War II as soon as she reached the required enlistment age of 20. She chose the WAVES because of the Navy's flight program, but instead found herself working as storekeeper in Pocatello, Idaho.
After her service, Pat took flying lessons with her earned GI Bill and received her pilot's license in 1948 as Colville's first female pilot.
Pat married Henry Thomas (Tom) Kingsbury in Kettle Falls, Washington in 1948.
She took Tom flying a couple of times, but once she flew him upside down that was the end of him being a passenger!
At the time of her marriage, Pat was a member of the Methodist Church. She maintained her independence by remaining a Methodist until 1967 when she "transferred" (her words) to Catholicism.
Having eight children in 15 years made it necessary for Pat and Tom to work as a team. Tom made breakfast while Pat made lunches and got the kids out the door for school.
In 1966, the family moved from Colville to Spokane, Washington. They found the perfect house for their big family across the street from Manito Park.
Pat and Tom were married 55 years before Tom passed away in 2004. Pat would live in her beloved home until 2017.
Singing was a big part of Pat's life. She was the alto singer in the all of the high school singing groups she participated in.
While serving in the WAVES, she performed at Hunter's College in New York singing backup to Frank Sinatra.
Even while raising her family in Colville, she sang in a choir group called the Choraliers.
Pat was also a wonderful dressmaker, having learned from her mother on a treadle sewing machine.
She was involved in a number of organizations, including the WAVES Veteran's Group and the Spokane Blood Bank.
Pat was an active parishioner, choir member and volunteer at St. Augustine's Church.
Her love for traveling took her on many adventures, from Hawaii, Hong Kong, Korea, and Europe to the Middle East and Alaska.
In 2009, she traveled with her daughter, Mary, and a group of other World War II veterans to Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight. Being part of the WAVES was always very important to Pat and this trip gave her some recognition for her service.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, and son, Howard.
She is survived by her children, Karol Price (Jim), Mary Mueller (George), Ruth Bennette, Patricia Hagen (Joe), Julie Williams, Michael Kingsbury (Susan) and Eileen Harris (Rob); in addition to 23 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A celebration mass will be held in May 2021 when we can safely gather again. In Lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the American Red Cross in memory of Patricia Ruth Kingsbury.
