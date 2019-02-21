Patsy "Pat" Lee Hatley



Patsy (Pat) Lee Hatley, age 79, a 48 year resident of the Colville and Kettle Falls communities, passed away suddenly on Feb. 9, 2019. Pat was born on May 24, 1939 in Rhinelander, Wis. The daughter of Leo and Lillian (Weimer) Parr.

She resided in Rockford, Ill. with her family until they relocated to Marysville, Wash. in 1948. There she attended school and graduated in 1957 from Maryville High School. Pat then began working as a dental assistant. She later accepted employment at the West Coast Telephone Company as a key punch operator. During the summer following high school, Pat was introduced to Jack Raymond Hatley. On Aug. 8, 1958, they exchanged wedding vows in Marysville and began a journey together that lasted over 60 years. They resided in Everett, Wash. for one year and then settled into the Lake Stevens area for the next nine years. During this time they welcomed three children into their home. Once starting a family, Pat left the phone company and invested in the professions of her choice; wife, mother and eventually a grandmother. In 1970 they moved to Colville. She continued caring for her family and later took a job at the video rental counter at Excel Foods. Pat and Jack retired to Kettle Falls in 2004, where they have resided since.

At the birth of her grandchildren, Pat was lovingly renamed, "Grandma" by her entire family because she so loved the role. Pat was strong willed and determined to keep her family close and loved. She built her house to be the center of holiday gatherings and to be warm and welcoming all times of the year. Pat invested her heart with the best of intentions, lead by example and was an inspiration to her family. Pat was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother whose care and compassion will forever be cherished.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lily and father, Leo.

Pat is survived by her husband, Jack Hatley, at the home; three children, Polly Hatley (Mike Engelhardt) of Kettle Falls, Wash., Carmen Nielsen (Scott) of Kettle Falls, Wash., Wes Hatley (Tammy) of West Richland, Wash.; 2 grandchildren, Josie Nielsen and Megan Hatley; a brother, Dennis Parr (Yvonne) of Moses Lake, Wash. and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Mrs. Patsy (Pat) L. Hatley will begin at 1:00 p.m., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at the Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville, Wash. An ash committal and niche placement will follow at the Meyers Falls Cemetery in Kettle Falls, Wash. Pastor Patty Heath will officiate.