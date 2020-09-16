1/1
Paul Adrian Hinton
Paul Adrian Hinton, 60, a longtime resident of Kettle Falls, Washington, passed away on Sept. 2, 2020, in Spokane, Washington.
Paul was born on Sept. 9, 1959, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Marshall and Sue Hinton.
Paul grew up in Little Rock, graduating high school and then attending Arkansas State University, where he earned the nickname "Humpy" from college buddies.
During the summer of 1979, Paul met his wife, Tammy Jo. They were married on Dec. 24, 1979, and have resided in the Chewelah/Colville/Kettle Falls areas of Washington with family and numerous friends.
Paul is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tammy Hinton of Kettle Falls; daughters, Amanda Sullivan and Miranda Melton of Kettle Falls; son, Craig Hinton and his wife Lauresa of Cheney, Washington; grandson Gabriel Sullivan of Kettle Falls; and a sister, Pat Kindrick of Greers Ferry, Arkansas.
A Memorial Open House for Mr. Paul A. Hinton was held Sept. 9 at Danekas Funeral Chapel in Colville
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The Statesman Examiner from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
