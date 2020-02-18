|
|
Paul Alan Gourlie, 76, a longtime resident of Colville, Washington, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, in Colville due to cardiac arrest.
Paul was born on Sept. 3, 1943, in Colville, the son of Vernon Robin and
Anne Rose (Urhausen) Gourlie.
He was raised and attended school in Kettle Falls, Washington, where he graduated in 1961 from Kettle Falls High School.
Following high school, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
During the early years of his military career, Paul married Vicki Entwistle. Together they had three sons.
Paul served multiple deployments to Vietnam, as well as serving on several different ships from aircraft carriers to destroyers as a
gunner's mate.
He served his final years in the Navy as a recruiter, as
well as a boot camp instructor.
Paul retired with the rank Gunner Mate Senior Chief. He returned to Northeast Washington with his family.
Vicki preceded him in death in 1983. Paul later met Carol (Myer) Acorn and they were soon wed.
Together they owned and operated Paul's Yamaha until Carol's longtime battle with cancer and decline in health require?d that they sell in the business in 2006.
Paul's desire to work then led him to earn his realtor's license.
Carol preceded him in death in 2010, but Paul remained in their Colville home.
He continued to work as a Windemere Real Estate agent until his passing.
Paul was heavily involved in the community throughout all of his working years.
He enjoyed the company of family and good friends in compliment to his love of the outdoors. Paul boated throughout the summer, hunted into the fall and winter months, snowmobiled from winter into spring and camped throughout the year.
Paul's distinct laughter created smiles around
him as he poked fun and teased anyone within an earshot.
He also enjoyed
recounting tales of days-gone-by and sharing stories with anyone willing
to listen.
His soft heart, kindness and great sense of humor will be cherished by those who knew and loved him.
Paul was a member of the Colville Elks Lodge and the Snow Drifters Snowmobile Club.
He was preceded in death by one son, Jody Gourlie and his parents Vernon
and Anne.
Paul is survived by his two brothers, Vernon Gourlie (Patricia) of Kettle
Falls, and Bruce Gourle (Janet) of Battle Ground, Washington; two sons, Jason and Sam Gourlie; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family and friends.
Services for Paul A. Gourlie will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the ?.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020