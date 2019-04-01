Paul C. Barefoot

Paul C. Barefoot, (Age 89) a long time resident of Escondido, Calif., passed away on March 14, 2019, in Colville, Wash., where he lived for the last 10 years. Paul was born in Durham, NC on Nov. 3, 1929, to Adlie and Myrtle Barefoot. After graduating high school, Paul enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Mt. McKinley during the Korean War. He met and married Lois Tomkinson in 1951 while he was stationed in San Diego and they raised two children, Karen and Paula, later divorcing in 1974. He married Barbara Namlik in 1989. After the Navy, Paul learned carpentry and built houses with his father-in-law W. Everett Tomkinson in Escondido, Calif. He was self-employed at one time doing home remodeling and was a member of the Carpenter's Union, eventually retiring from the City of Poway. Paul earned his bachelors degree in Industrial Arts from Northern Arizona University in 1968 and taught Jr. High briefly before returning to carpentry. He loved the Lord and served Him in church and missions doing whatever needed to be done; usually building or remodeling something. He spent many hours of his time (and money) helping his family build home additions, remodel existing ones, and anything else we needed. Paul was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Adlie, James, and Howard; sisters, Juanita Veal and Rebecca. He is survived by sisters, Myrlene Dicheck and Josephine Parker in North Carolina; sisters-in-law Helen Barefoot and Dorothy Barefoot, children Karen (Jon) Heflick of Colville, Wash., Paula Barefoot of Fresno, Calif., Dawn (Doug) Rice of Frisco, Texas, Scott (Carmen) Namlik San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren Andrea (John) Dillon, Hemet, Calif., Daniel Heflick, Colville, Wash., Ben Heflick (Sarah Karnes), Enumclaw, Wash., Rebecca (Steven) Vanhille, Spokane, Wash., Kailey and Austin Rice, Samuel Heflick (Sydney Wood-Gallipeau), Spokane Valley, Wash.; great-grandchildren Caitlin and Trevor Dillon, Sebastian Karnes, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. We love you so much!! You were the best dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa we could ever ask for. There will be a celebration of life service Monday, April 8 at 10:00 a.m. at the Colville Free Methodist Church, 111 S. Elm, Colville Wash. 99114. A graveside service and meal will follow.