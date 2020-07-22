Phillip H. Hood, of Rice, Washington, passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. He was born on Jan. 15, 1948, in Yakima, Washington, the adoptive son of Virgil and Dorothy (Clements) Hood.
Phil was a proud graduate of the Kettle Falls High School Class of 1966, participating on the track team and in Future Farmers of America.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967 and stationed in Korea until his honorable discharge in 1969.
Phil returned to civilian life to a job at Boise Cascade and also working on his dad's dairy. Eventually, he took over the dairy and milked cows for over 30 years.
Phil semi-retired to raise a few cow/calf pairs and put up hay.
He graduated from the Western College of Auctioneering.
Phil was a member of the Old Timers' Bowling League. He enjoyed fishing, photography, leather craft, astronomy and, of course, bowling.
Phil walked three miles every day, picking up litter that he used to decorate trees and fence posts to be funny or for a good joke.
He also enjoyed working on farm equipment with his son, Joe, and grandson, Aaron, and driving around in his side-by-side.
Phil took a DNA test in 2019 and discovered he had full and half siblings. He was happy to meet his sisters and brothers and tell them what life was like as an only child. He recently discovered that he had another half brother, Michael Roberts, in England.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Michele; son, Joe (Michelle) Hood; daughters, Angela, Robin (Shad) Ludeman, Cindy (Dave) Smith; grandchildren, Nicole Hood, Aaron Hood, Eric Hood, Evan Myskewitz, Franklin (Ashley) Terhaar, Kelsie Ludeman, Jacey Ludeman, Olivia Ludeman, Lucas (Brittany Baker) Smith, Lilly Smith, Amira Smith; great-grandchildren, Melody Grenfell and Charlotte Smith.
Joining us in missing Phil are: Don Bender (Mary), Nine Mile Falls; Carolyn Bender Baker (Carl), Salem, Oregon; Loretta Winsor Mix (Bob), Gaston, Oregon;, Larry Winsor (Christiana), Kennewick, Washington; and numerous nieces, nephews and others.
The family would like to thank Anya, Alyta, Tonya, Patrick, Lacey and all of the nurses and support personnel who took such good care of Phil.
Thanks to Dr.'s Cwik, Chaudhry, Grous, Gloe and others.
Memorial contributions in Phil's honor can be made to the American Cancer Society
