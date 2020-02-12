|
|
Raymond Elliott Steele, a 14-year resident of Colville, Washington, passed away Jan. 16, 2020, peacefully at his home following an extended battle with colon cancer.
Ray was born on Oct. 6, 1948, in DuBois, Pennsylvania, the son of Elmer Corwin and Marion (Weary) Steele.
Ray was raised and attended school in Pennsylvania and Ohio. He graduated in 1966 from McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio.
He then entered the U.S. Air Force and was stationed stateside during his enlistment. He was honorably discharged in Austin, Teas, on April 1, 1970.
Following his enlistment, he met Shirley Nelson. They later wed and raised two daughters, Wendy and Christina.
Ray re-enlisted on Nov. 30, 1973, into the U.S. Coast Guard. He and his family resided in many communities as he accepted base re-assignments. Ray's favorite posting was in Alaska before he was honorably discharged in New York on June 30, 1990.
He and Shirley divorced in 1992, followed by his return to Texas. There he began working for the State of Texas in Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
He struck up a conversation one day with a neighbor by the name of Pamela Casey. They shared many interests and friendship led to the exchange of vows on Dec. 3, 1994, in Houston, Texas. They resided for several years in Pflugerville and Bastrop, Texas, before Ray retired in 2006.
They then moved to Colville, where he became a mail carrier for 10 years.
He was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and his decline in health required he retire and focus on his personal needs.
Ray had a wonderfully active nature and a very strong work ethic. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and was an avid reader of American thrillers and, more recently, science fiction.
He also enjoyed traveling and created memories with Pam in Costa Rica, Hawaii, Bali, France, Normandy Beach, Spain, Italy, Ireland and Scotland.
Ray offered special attention to any baby he might cross paths with in an effort to generate a smile on his or her face.
When he set his mind to something, he was fully committed and enthusiastic about the possibilities. He had a palate for good food, beer, whiskey and often ate sweets before the main course.
Ray took great pride in preparing holiday meals and sharing time with those around the table. He had a great love for animals, but his greatest love of was his girls.
Ray was a past member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer C. Steele, in 1997.
He is survived by his wife, Pam Casey-Steele; two daughters, Wendy Schober (Mike) of Riverview, Florida, Christina Hantgin (Nate) of Lakeway, Texas; granddaughters, Candice Schober and Devyn, Olivia and Victoria Hantgin; mother, Marion Steele of Falls Creek, Pennsylvania; brother, Lon Steele (Karen) of Brockway, Pennsylvania; sister, Diane Gaff (John) of Tennessee; half-brother, Dana Steele of Merritt Island, Florida; and a host of extended family.
A time of family visitation for Mr. Raymond E. Steele was held at the Danekas Funeral Chapel. The graveside service and vault interment was Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Colville Animal Sanctuary, PMB 266, Colville, WA 99114.
Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020