Raymond Gerald "Jerry" Alexander passed away peacefully at his home on Dec.18, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 7, 1943, in Portland, Oregon, to parents Raymond and Dorothy (Bliss) Alexander.
Jerry was born and raised in Portland, attending primary school and graduating from Lincoln High School with the class of 1961.
He worked for the Hartung Meat Company during his high school years and, upon graduation, attended Portland State University into his senior year.
Jerry enlisted into the U.S. Navy before finishing his degree and served his country during the Vietnam War years. He was stationed on the USS Saratoga (CV60) out of Mayport, Florida. He had two tours through the Mediterranean Sea, one of which was during the Seven Day War.
In the summer of 1975, Jerry met Susan McNinch in Portland and the two began dating.
That courtship would last until May 22, 1976, when the two were married in Northport, Washington.
Upon honeymooning in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia, they returned to Portland, where Jerry was a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office and Susan worked as a nurse.
They would welcome two beautiful children into their lives, David and Mandy.
In 1985, Jerry had to take a disability retirement but then worked as a janitor at the Trinity Baptist Church.
During the summer months, the family enjoyed taking camping and hiking trips. Those times reminded Jerry of his youth when he was quite the mountaineer, climbing such peaks as Mount Hood, Mount St. Helens, Mount Adams and the Three Sisters, just to name a few.
In the summer of 1997, the family decided to make a move to Colville, Washington, near where Susan grew up. However, she would not relocate without another job. While they were in the area visiting family, Susan dropped off a few applications with the local hospitals and had a couple of phone interviews. Lo and behold, she started working after Labor Day.
Jerry stayed in Portland until the house sold and then joined the family early the next year.
Susan and Jerry loved traveling all over the U.S. and Canada by automobile, and even took two cruises to Alaska.
Jerry enjoyed watching college and high school sports and stamp collecting. His true passion was photography and he had dozens of photo albums full of pictures taken over his lifetime.
Jerry always had a heart for people deemed "unlovable" or labeled as outcasts by society and ministered to their needs.
He will be dearly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Jerry was preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by his wife, Susan; son, David (Nicole) Alexander; daughter, Mandy (Nicholas) Schreiber, Michelle Leland; sister, Pam (Doug) Bryson; grandchildren, Aaron, Zephaniah, Solana, and Hadassah Schreiber, Bailey Teeuwe, Amaya and Aleah Leland.
The memorial service for Mr. Raymond "Jerry" Alexander will take place in the spring of 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Colville. Pastor Patty Heath will be officiating.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020