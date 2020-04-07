|
Rebecca "Becky" Susan (Morford) Dunn, age 67, became a guardian angel on March 19, 2020.
Becky was born on April 27, 1952, the first child of Rollin and Gerry Lou (Valley) Morford. She became a big sister with the addition of Rachel, Rolinda, Randal and Rhonda. Becky was still a child when she lost her mother and baby brother in quick succession.
As the oldest, Becky took on the responsibility of helping look after her siblings as well as cooking and cleaning. She would reminisce about a few questionable dinners her father graciously ate. When Rollin remarried, Becky gained another mother, Mary, and a sister, Cathy.
Becky was a Rainbow girl, like her mother before her.
Becky attended Western Washington University in Bellingham and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. She worked as a bank teller, and was employed at the Seattle Metropolitan Bank for over eight years.
It was her sister Rhonda who introduced Becky to William "Bill" Dunn. He was from the east side of Washington, and she from the west, so they had their first date in the middle of the state at a biker bar. They were married November 19, 1988.
Becky had always wanted children and was overjoyed that Bill wanted kids too. Their daughter Amanda was born August of 1990. The small family was living in Fort Lewis, Washington August of 1993 when they had their second baby girl, Katie. Bill's military service stationed him in Vilseck, Germany; shortly after Becky and the girls moved to be with him. Three years later the family was moved to Dixon, Missouri.
When Bill retired from the Army in 2003, they moved to Colville to be closer to family.
Becky was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and immediately began treatment. During the next eight months she lived with her oldest in Spokane before staying with her sister Rolinda in Seattle. She was delighted to spend time with her family for longer than the length of a vacation. After nearly two years Becky returned to Colville in the fall of 2019.
From a young age Becky had a passion for sewing. She made many of her own clothes, including one of her wedding dresses. Once she created a dress to go with a favorite carnelian brooch; she loved pairing jewelry pieces with the perfect outfit. Jewelry was one of the things Becky enjoyed collecting. Her eight jewelry boxes housed fashionable and sentimental pieces alike.
Becky was an avid reader and a proud cat mama. Her fuzzy babies would keep her company as she curled up on the couch with her current book. It wasn't uncommon to see them all napping together.
She was a kind soul who will be dearly missed.
Becky was preceded in death by her birth mother Gerry Lou (Valley) Morford, and her baby brother Rowley Morford. Becky is survived by her husband William "Bill" Dunn, her daughters Amanda Chen (Phillip) and Katie Leithead (Haydon); her parents Rollin and Mary Morford; her sisters Rachel Morford, Rolinda Morford, Rhonda Sanford, sister Cathy Avila (Dave) and brother Randal Morford (Kathy); and her many cousins, nieces and nephews, whom she all loved dearly.
Thank you to the numerous doctors and nurses who helped Becky during her treatment and a special thanks to Providence Mount Carmel Hospital for giving her a safe place to rest during her last week with us.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal charity. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 8, 2020