Renata Desiree Judd, also known as Robert (Bob) Gary Judd, was born on Dec. 10, 1949, in Seattle, Washington.
Renata's body was found in a small pond behind his cabin on Feb. 3, 2020 ,along with the body of one of his dogs. Renata took joy in being
Santa Clause at the Walmart in Colville, Washington, and had a special connection with animals and had a true creative talent for telling stories.
Renata enjoyed whiskey - please take a shot in his honor.
Renata is survived by two daughters, Laura Kruck and Jennifer Reijgers; their husbands; three grandsons, and 28 beloved dogs.
Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020