Richard Franklin Smith Jr. passed away unexpectedly on April 26, 2020, near his home doing what he loved: spending time in nature.
He was born in Groton, Massachusetts, on July 9, 1947, to Richard Sr. and Evelyn (Brown) Smith.
A Vietnam veteran, Rick was proud of his honorable service to his country and the men with whom he served.
He was tirelessly dedicated to the things he was passionate about, spending many decades of his life growing as a skilled woodcarver, an accomplished musician and an expert explorer.
Rick was a voracious reader who was constantly learning and sharing his knowledge with others. He was always most comfortable surrounded by trees, and considered the mountains outside of Kettle Falls, Washington, to be his home for the past 42 years.
With a kind and caring heart, and a laugh that would fill up a room, he could be described as a renaissance woodsman beloved, trusted, and respected by his community.
Above all, he emanated strength and love for his family. His connection with Rebecca was mutually recognized and they brought out the best in each other every day. He will be truly missed by everyone who had the honor of knowing him, and the world will be a little darker without his heart and his humor.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Evelyn Smith and a sister, Tanna Holden. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; daughters, Camas Mauro, Britt (Noah) Ricci, Felicity (Justin) Colangelo, and Sadie Smith; brother, Glen Smith; sister, Cheri Smith; grandchildren, Sequoia, Sierra, Isabella, Adelle, Logan, Ava, Isla; and great-grandchild, Lucas.
Please visit the online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner from May 12 to May 13, 2020.