Richard Lee Eveland left us on Dec. 16, 2019. Born in his grandfather's home outside Ione, Washington, on May 7,1937, to Donald "Brick" Eveland and Clara Wright.
He grew up fishing every lake, creek, and puddle in the county.
Dad loved Pend Oreille County and had wonderful stories of growing up in Ione and fishing, ice skating on the mill pond, and jumping onto box cars with his best friend Roger Smolden.
After his graduation In 1955, he joined the U.S. Navy.
While on leave after boot camp, he married Bobbi on Dec. 3, 1955. He always said they grew up together in San Diego, California.
After being wounded in Vietnam, he received an honorable medical discharge and moved back home, settling in Colville, Washington.
He started working for Dr. Ringrose and soon started his own dental lab.
He retired at the age of 77 to take care of Bobbi.
He never missed a ball game or concert of any of his grandkids. He had a heart for people and loved life. He will be missed by many.
Preceding him into heaven, was his big sister Barbara Fowell.
The love of his life, Bobbie Ann, passed away on Dec. 22, 2015 - we can be sure he is getting bossed around in heaven.
Survived by Vicki Eveland, Rich Eveland and wife Phyllis Eveland; grandchildren, Ryan Walston and wife Valerie; Erin Walston Bartolo and husband Dustin, Matt Eveland, Brian Eveland and wife Tara; great-grandchildren, Aleigh and Jack Cook, Fiona and Isabelle Walston, Garett and Zach Walston Bartolo.
Donations can be made to Spokane Honor Flight https://inwhonorflight.org/donate/ Inland Northwest Honor Flight; 608 W 2nd, Ste 309 Spokane, WA 99201-4430, or to Habitat for Humanity, who kindly built a handicap ramp for dad.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020