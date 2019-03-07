Services Danekas Funeral Home 155 W First Avenue Colville , WA 99114 (509) 684-6271 Resources More Obituaries for Richard McCombs Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. Richard "Dick" McCombs

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Richard McCombs

Richard (Dick) Derrhald McCombs was born in a log cabin in Winthrop, Wash., on Aug. 2, 1932, to Alma and Glena (Campbell) McCombs. He was the ninth of 13 children.

Dick graduated from Marcus High School in 1951 in Marcus, Wash. He married Norma Lee Lefler Sept. 30, 1952, in Colville, Wash.

From November 1952 through September 1954 he served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Korean War.With his honorable discharge, Dick returned home to his wife, Norma, in Colville and was rehired at Drapers Lumber Mill where he was working prior to the draft.

When the opportunity arose, he went to work for the City of Colville. During this time, he completed his family of five; two sons, Allen and Jim, and a daughter, Vickie.

In 1959, he moved his young family to the Spokane Valley where he went to work for Lillenguist Motors Truck Shop as a mechanic. He then worked at Sunset Electric, chasing and delivering parts and also delivering appliances.

In September of 1963, Dick moved his family once again, this time to Oregon where he went to work for the City of Sutherlin as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic. It is here where he built his wife and family a beautiful new home.

During his time in Sutherlin, he also served as a police officer and volunteer firefighter. In the early 70s, he worked for the City of Roseburg, also in Oregon, once again as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic.

In 1972 Dick went to work for the U.S. Forest Service at Toketee Ranger Station of Diamond Lake Ranger District. This was in the beautiful Umpqua National Forest in the high Oregon Cascade Mountain Range.

As both Jim and Vickie had high school remaining, they traveled 42 miles one way, down along the scenic North Umpqua River each day to attend Glide High School in Glide, Ore.

The years at Toketee were some of the happiest for the family, where Dick and Norma made lasting memories and garnered many dear, lifelong friends.

In 1981, Dick transferred to John Day, Ore., where he was the fleet manager for the Malheur National Forest Service office.

In 1985, Dick suffered a major heart attack. He underwent a triple bypass and returned to work, but it wasn't long before he had a second heart attack and the decision was made to retire early.

In 1994, Dick and Norma moved to Irrigon, Ore., to live out the rest of their retirement years, but in 2015 decided to make one final relocation. They moved to the small community of Kettle Falls, Wash., just a few miles north of Colville where it all began. This move brought them full circle, completing their earthly journey of love.

Dick passed away Feb. 21, 2019, at the VA Hospice Center in Spokane, Wash.

He is survived by wife Norma of Kettle Falls, Wash.; son Allen, of Hermiston, Ore., son Jim (Lori) of Kettle Falls, Wash.; daughter Vickie (Allen) Bonebrake of West Jordan, Utah; sister Glena Hoffman, Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother Andy (Marilyn) of Tri-Cities, Wash.; brother Roger (Saundra) of Tri-Cities, Wash,; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

There were many, many nieces and nephews and due to his finely tuned Donald Duck voice, they lovingly referred to him as their "Uncle Duck." He loved all of his grandchildren and nieces and nephews deeply. He loved to tease, always had a smile and had a genuine desire to help others, especially those who needed a second chance.

Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 6, 2019