Ricke Lee Swaim
Ricke Lee Swaim passed away peacefully in his home with his wife by his side on August 18, 2019.
Ricke was born in Bend, Ore. On April 12, 1947. Ricke's fondest memories were of summers spent with his grandparents fly-fishing on the Metolius river at their cabin by Camp Sherman in Sisters, Ore.
On March 27, 1981 Ricke married Mary Stinsman and they spent the next 38 years exploring and skiing in ski resorts in five states and two Canadian providences. He was a Level II ski instructor and member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA). Ricke and Mary spent several years ski instructing at 49 Degrees North in Chewelah, Wash. Ricke graduated from Pacific Lutheran University and began his teaching career. He taught every grade level from preschool through college. Ricke was one of the first recipients of the Crystal Apple Award, that seeks to recognize public school educators who have made a positive impact on the lives of their students. Ricke became a school district administrator and as a building principal he was highly visible greeting arriving school buses, and monitoring the lunch room, and was loved by students and parents.
Ricke is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Swaim; his son, Robert Paul Swaim; his brother, Garry Swaim and numerous family members. At Ricke's request there will be no service. Donations may be made to Columbia River Bible Church, 1085 Hwy 395, Kettle Falls, 99141
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 2, 2019