Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
American Legion Post 1057
Highway 395 North
Kettle Falls, WA
Robert "Bob" Cleveland


1949 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Cleveland Obituary
Robert "Bob" "Rob" "Robbie" Cleveland was born June 22, 1949 and died on Feb. 3, 2020.
You are going to be missed by so many. You were the best friend, the best grandpa and the best papa.
Go rest in peace until we meet again. Love from so many.
Please join us in a celebration of Rob's life. We will be gathering at American Legion Post 1057, Highway 395 North in Kettle Falls, Washington, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.
We will be having a potluck meal with TJ's Bar & Grill providing chicken.
Please come share your memories with us.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020
