Resources More Obituaries for Robert Connelly Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. Robert "Bob" Connelly

1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Robert (Bob) Connelly

Bob Connelly, 86 passed on Mon., April 8th 2019 at his home on Aladdin. Bob was born Oct. 22, 1932 in Colville, Wash. to Steve and Hazel Connelly. Bob was raised on Aladdin where his grandfather homesteaded and raised his family.

Bob attended the one room Aladdin School thru 6th grade. In High School he was active in football, boxing and baseball. After graduating from Colville High in 1951. He enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War. While in the navy he served on the USS Kearsarge along side his brother Dick. When they were discharged they returned to Aladdin to work on the ranch, SD Connelly & Sons along side their father. In 1958 he married Barbara Hytien and they had 3 children, Diane, Robin and Doug whom were raised as he was on the family ranch. In 1969 after Hazel, Bobs mother passed the ranch was renamed Aladdin Herford Ranch. In those early years he enjoyed a brake from ranching by stock car racing at the Northport Raceway. He was number 88 and years later son Doug took up the sport and proudly chose his dad number.

Bob has been a Charter Member of the Stevens County Cattleman's Assoc., Member of Western Farmers Association, American Herford Association and was President of the Stevens County Bull sales. He enjoyed being a 4H leader teaching kids cattle showmanship and mentoring future farmers. In the 80s he started contract logging under Aladdin Herford Ranch and CM Merchandising until retiring in 2006 at the age of 72.

Bob was a 69 year member of the South Fork Grange and served as master for 40 years. He took pride in the Grange and all of the Grange Community Services including the Northport Cemetary clean up and fencing which was always near and dear to his heart.

He enjoyed restoring tractors, working on his land, reading, relaxing on his patio and spending time with his family. After retirement Bob and Barbara enjoyed traveling, which included many cruises and wintering down south in their motor-home.

Survived by his loving wife, Barbara of 61 years; son, Doug (Shauna) in Colville; Daughters, Diane in Colville, and Robin in Portland, Ore. Siblings, Dick (Lola), in Chewelah and Helen (Chuck) Laird, in Republic. Four grandchildren, six great grand children and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Hazel Connelly, and sister Betty Mattlock.

A Memorial of Bobs life will be held on June 15th at the Aladdin Herford Ranch. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries