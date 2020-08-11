Robert Edward Hartinger passed away July 31, 2020, at the age of 77, in the presence of his family in his home in Kettle Falls, Washington.
Robert was born in Dickison, North Dakota, on Oct. 22, 1942, to Edward and Anna Hartinger. He was the only boy in the family of five children.
Robert served in the Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. Soon after being honorably discharged, he came to Kettle Falls and began working for Boise Cascade Sawmill. He worked there for 38 years before retiring in 2008.
Robert was always a hard worker and a loving husband, father and grandfather. He never left any loose ends on any project or relationship.
Wherever he went, whether he was at the Kettle Falls Gun Club or out on the town, he was well respected. Robert will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Anna (Kampf) Hartinger and one of his sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Helen J. (Balcolm) Hartinger; sons, Casey Hartinger, Clint Hartinger (Christiane); grandchildren Ryan Hartinger, Bailey Hartinger, Brodie Hartinger, Gavin Cooper; and multiple extended family and friends.
