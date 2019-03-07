Robert Gene Flugel

Robert Gene Flugel passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, in his home. He was born on Nov. 9, 1930, in Colville, Wash., and resided in Chewelah, Wash., for the past 51 years.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Carl William Flugel and Pearl Norma Louise (Wilkens) Flugel; his wife, Arlene Lois Flugel; and two children, Clifford William and Cherill.

He is survived by his children, Janet Carney (Bob) of Sumner, Wash., Robert Reed (Sue) of Minot, N.D., Deborah Husby (Lynn) of Chewelah, Wash., David Flugel (Liz) of Arden, Wash., Stanley Flugel (Michelle) of Deer Park, Wash., Victoria Manus (Lance) of Chewelah, Wash., Mick Flugel (Dena) of Deer Park, Wash., Wendy Regan (Shaun) of Chewelah, Wash.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Bob's life was held at the American Legion in Chewelah on March 2. He will be laid to rest with his wife, Arlene Flugel, at the Chewelah Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the .

Memorial contributions may be given to the .