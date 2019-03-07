Home

Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Mr. Robert Gene Flugel


Mr. Robert Gene Flugel Obituary
Robert Gene Flugel
  Robert Gene Flugel passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, in his home. He was born on Nov. 9, 1930, in Colville, Wash., and resided in Chewelah, Wash., for the past 51 years.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Carl William Flugel and Pearl Norma Louise (Wilkens) Flugel; his wife, Arlene Lois Flugel; and two children, Clifford William and Cherill.
He is survived by his children, Janet Carney (Bob) of Sumner, Wash., Robert Reed (Sue) of Minot, N.D., Deborah Husby (Lynn) of Chewelah, Wash., David Flugel (Liz) of Arden, Wash., Stanley Flugel (Michelle) of Deer Park, Wash., Victoria Manus (Lance) of Chewelah, Wash., Mick Flugel (Dena) of Deer Park, Wash., Wendy Regan (Shaun) of Chewelah, Wash.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Bob's life was held at the American Legion in Chewelah on March 2. He will be laid to rest with his wife, Arlene Flugel, at the Chewelah Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to the .
People may sign the online guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 155 W. First Ave., Colville, Wash., 99114 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Mar. 6, 2019
