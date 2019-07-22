Schroder, Robert J.

Robert John Schroder (87), passed away July 11, 2019, at Hospice of Spokane, Wash., with his son, Steve and grandson, John, by his side. Bob was born on December 2, 1931, in Doniphon, Adams, Neb., to Charles and Grace Schroder. He also had a sister, Maryann Zwingleburg. His parents moved to Grand Rapids, Minn., when he was a child. Upon graduation from Grand Rapids High School, in 1950, he attended Itasca Junior College. He was a member of the Minnesota National Army Guard and proudly served his country in the Korean War. When he returned from the service, he went to school in Minneapolis, Minn., to train for radio repair, while also working nights at Minneapolis Honey Well. He married Nancy Knott and moved to Spokane, Wash., in 1953. That's when he accepted the job as one of the three original Radio Men employed by the Great Northern Railway and retired from there. He was also an active member of the Masons, Shriners, and Scottish Rite. He loved being an amateur "ham" radio operator with the call sign of "WTHCF". He also served as Fire Commissioner for the Stevens County Fire District 12. He remarried on March 23, 1979 and retired to live on Lake Roosevelt where he built a beautiful home; he loved to go fishing on the lake. He is survived by his wife, Lula Schroder; her daughter, Luann; his son, Steven; grandsons; great-grandchildren; and a multitude of friends. A Memorial for Bob will be held August 3, 2019, at 11:00 am, at the Kettle Falls Masonic Lodge, located at 645 Meyers Street, Kettle Falls. A Potluck will be held at the Masonic Lodge after services. To leave an online condolence to Robert's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Statesman Examiner on July 24, 2019