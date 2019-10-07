|
|
Robert Michael Stanley II
Robert Michael Stanley II passed away unexpectedly on September 19, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1967 in Akron, Ohio to Robert and Joan (Swisher) Stanley.
Michael, as he was known to his family and friends, grew up in Ohio. He moved to Memphis, Tenn. with his family and graduated high school there. Michael would return to Ohio and continue his schooling graduating from the University of Akron with his Bachelors Degree in Archeology. On March 17, 1995 he met Andrea Olson on the first day of an archeological project in Wellsboro, Pa. They shared a loving relationship for 4 years until they made it official and were wed on October 23, 1999 at his mother's home in Massillon, Ohio. Michael and Andrea welcomed their first child, Brenna in 2003 while they were living in Provo, Utah and their second child, Ian in 2008 in Canton, Ohio. Michael, Andrea and children moved to the Moses Lake area for a short time where Michael, known as "Pappa Fox" by the crews he worked with, was working for Eastern Washington University in their Archeology Department. They made a trip to the Orient area and fell in love. They found a log cabin with 20 acres listed in the Huckleberry Press, drove up that day to meet the sellers, and they knew then and there that this was home and have been there ever since.
Michael worked construction when they moved to Orient and he quickly became known in the area as an honest and caring man who looked out for everyone. He loved spending time outdoors and in the woods, playing his drums, reading and listening to music, especially anything by Elvis Presley. He also loved being out in the Desert. The immense vastness made him feel larger than life, but the one thing that he loved the most was his family. Michael absolutely adored his wife and children and they spent every possible minute together. He was the consummate caretaker making sure everyone's needs were met. Michael had a great sense of humor, a generous spirit and a truly kind and gentle soul, if you didn't like him, you didn't know him. And he gave the best hugs, if he was hugging you, you knew it. Michael's time on this earth was cut short far too soon, and he will be forever missed and loved by all who crossed his path.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Andrea; adoring children, Brenna and Ian; sisters, Tiffany Johnson (Mark Perrianos), Silverwood Lake, Ohio, Necole Miller (Scott), Boiling Springs, S.C.; brothers, Reid Sheiks, Redding, Calif., Ryan Murray, Montrose, Colo.; sister-in-law, Allison (John) Yeazell, Olympia, Wash.; father, Robert Stanley Sr. (Manuela), Ft. Meyers, Fla.; mother, Joan C. Poirrier, Massillon, Ohio.
A Memorial Service for Robert Michael Stanley II was held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at the Kettle River (Barstow) Grange. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019