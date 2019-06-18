Home

Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Mr. Robert Wesley Jahn Jr.


1943 - 2019
Mr. Robert Wesley Jahn Jr. Obituary
Robert Wesley Jahn Jr.

Robert Wesley Jahn, Jr. sailed away on June 11, 2019. Born Jan. 10, 1943 in Downey, Calif. Preceded in death by Robert Wesley Jahn, Sr. (father) and Roberta Jenkins (mother). Devoted husband to Rachael Anne Jahn. Loving father to Charles Jacob and Jenifer Ann (daughter) Berghuis and Jerry Dean (son) and Gina Jahn. Caring step-father to Kayleigh Anne Magdiel and Kevin Robert Magdiel. Loyal brother to William (brother) and MaryJo Jahn and Craig and Dyane (sister) Eddy. Further survived by Rose Ann Jahn (former spouse), nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Fondly remembered as optimistic, hard working, fun loving, faithful friend, avid boater and water skier, and lover of dogs and music. He loved to laugh and he loved life.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on June 19, 2019
