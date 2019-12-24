|
Robin Lee Kaste passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Dec, 1, 2019 at home in Kettle Falls, Washington.
He was born to Alton and Gayle (Jacobson) Kaste on Aug. 11, 1952, in Crookston, Minnesota. Alton worked for the border patrol and frequently moved until settling his family in Northport, Washington.
Graduating from Northport High School, he later received an Associates Degree in Culinary Arts.
Robin proudly served honorably in the United States Air Force for six years as a cook, including two years in Germany. Loving the outdoors, he worked in the logging industry for over 30 years. Most recently, he worked for the U.S. Forest Service as an equipment operator.
Robin married Sheri Lien and they had a daughter, Shana, in 1984. Later, he married Nikki Faber in 1991. They had a daughter, Hannah, in 1995.
His favorite activities were hunting, fishing, winning at cards, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Alton, and his sister Lyn. Robin is survived by his mother Gayle, wife Nikki, brother Miles, Lyn's husband Tom, and daughters Hannah and Shana (Brad). He had three beloved grandchildren: Greyson, Marley, and Logan.
Family was his highest priority, and he was known for his work ethic. At the time of his death, he had 31 years of sobriety.
Robin's memorial service was Saturday, Dec. 14 in the Kettle Falls Community Church. All donations will go toward a trust fund for the grandchildren.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Dec. 25, 2019