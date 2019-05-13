Rodney Roy Maki



Rodney Roy Maki passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his cabin on Deep Lake. Rodney was born in Colville on July 30, 1960, to Melvin and Betty Maki. He graduated from East Valley High and attended Spokane Community College, earning a degree in Forestry. After finishing school, Rod worked as a core driller for Diamond Drill in Alaska.

On Valentine's Day in 1986, he married his sweetheart, Cindy Floyd, gaining an instant family that included her two sons, Timothy and Toby. Their daughter Tera would complete their family later that year.

They made their home in Otis Orchards where Rod enjoyed raising cattle on his small farm. Later, he and Cindy would move to Hauser, Idaho.

Rod spent 30-plus years working for the Spokane County Road Department, and had plans to retire next year. He enjoyed tinkering around his home in Hauser, spending time at his cabin or out in the woods cutting firewood.

Rodney is survived by his parents; wife, Cindy; children, Timothy (Alissa) Floyd, Toby (Becca) Floyd, Tera (Randy) Maki; and grandchildren, Tessla and Trevor. He is preceded in death by his brother, Todd; grandparents, Roy and Aune Maki and Louis and Betty Pierce.

A celebration of his life will be on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Newman Lake Grange, located at 25025 E. Heather Lane, Newman Lake, Wash. Please come share a memory and a drink/

