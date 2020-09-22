1/1
Roger Ferguson
Roger Ferguson sadly passed away in his home in Addy, Washington, on Sept. 16, 2020. He resided in Addy for about 44 years.
Roger was known for his fun-loving spirit and his wicked sense of humor. Those who knew him loved him. No one will forget "Jolly Rogers" Tavern with his Giant Burgers, as well as "Tu-Tu-ing" people for their birthdays and special events.
He had many close friends, all of whom helped take care of each other.
His daughter Katy was the apple of his eye, shown by everywhere they went together and when he talked about her.
He will be sorely missed. Roger was preceded in death by his father, Roy Ferguson, his mother; Bona Dea Ferguson "Holly;" his sister, Tamara Marier; as well as numerous close friends and extended family.
He is survived by his Daughter Katy Maners (Brian) of Chewelah, Washington; four grandsons, Keith, Jakob, James and Zach Maners; also four great-grandchildren, Kiera, Oaklyn, Maizey and Emmett Maners.
Due to the frustrating restrictions of Covid-19, the family is restricted to an invitation only graveside service at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
However, the family would like to extend an invitation to the community for an open celebration of his life at the Chewelah Park Pavilion at 3 p.m. following the graveside service. Lunch will be provided and social distance guidelines practiced.
Please also visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Statesman Examiner from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
