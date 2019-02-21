Roger Russell Butler



Roger Russell Butler, age 79, a lifelong resident of the family homestead and ranch in Inchelium, Wash. passed away on Feb. 12, 2019 in Colville, Wash. Roger was born on Mar. 19, 1939 in Nespelem, Wash. the son of George Edward and Virginia Frances (Hightower) Butler.

He spent the greater portion of his education in the Inchelium School District and graduated from the Inchelium High School in 1959. Following graduation, Roger ranched full time. He raised cattle and was a member of the Washington State Cattleman's Association for many years. When Roger wasn't ranching he had his hand in helping others. Family, friends, neighbors all benefited from his kindness. He plowed snow, offered assistance in any way possible to the elders. Roger also cut, hauled and stacked countless cords of firewood for those in need of extra help. Whether he was riding horseback, working the ranch or picking huckleberries, Roger was no stranger to bear and coyote encounters. He was always prepared to safeguard his livestock, family or farm. He had the accuracy of a sharp shooter from years of "ranch" range practice. Roger also enjoyed kids and was a favored babysitter of his nieces and nephews. He let them explore the ranch with his dog as their fearless protector. He also took them on many horseback rides and created grins and giggles on the adventurous trails he chose. His accomplished riding abilities allowed him the freedom to go places in half the time of others. He especially enjoyed hunting deer and the outdoors. He would occasionally go fishing and enjoyed helping others by ensuring they always had a baited hook. He had the patience of Job. Roger's presence and kind nature will be missed.

Roger was preceded in death by his siblings; George Frances "Bunny" Butler, John Butler, Mary Grisham; and his parents. He is survived by his four sisters; Lois Wilke (Tom) of Davenport, Wash., Betty Bacon of Kettle Falls, Wash., Bonnie Bradeen (Don) of Colville, Wash., Carol Rolek of Spokane, Wash. and his brother, Cecil Butler of Spokane, Wash.; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Mr. Roger Russell Butler will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Inchelium Community Church. An ash burial will follow at the Hall Creek Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his father and brother.