It is with deep sadness that the family of Ronald E. Tucker announce his peaceful passing on Aug. 24, 2020, at the age of 86 years.

Ron will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Lauranna (Nan) and his "yours, mine and ours" children. From his first marriage: Dianne Dunn and Ron Tucker and wife Linda. With Nan: their son Jim Tucker and wife Lisa, and Nan's four daughters, Lugene Sills, Loi Lee Sills, Kathy McCartney and husband Scott, and Karen Sills. Later came eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Laverna and Harley Tucker; son Michael Tucker; and siblings Keith Tucker and Lucille Hyatt.

Born Jan. 9, 1934, in Granger, Washington, Ron spent his early years in the Yakima Valley of Washington until joining the Army toward the end of the Korean War.

His long career with Boise Cascade plywood began in Yakima, transitioned to Spokane, Washington, and later to Kettle Falls, Washington, for 22 years before he retired in that community.

Ron and Nan shared a love of traveling, and enjoyed the Arizona snowbird life for many years. More recently, they explored the Coos Bay area in Oregon from their seasonal home base.

Ron's lifelong hobbies included buying and selling cars, boats, and anything with a motor.

In early years, he tore up the hillsides of the Yakima Valley racing dirt bikes and the back roads laying rubber. He loved to fish and water ski, twirl Nan around the dance floor, and sing Karaoke.

Far and wide he'll be remembered as a champion pool shooter and tournament organizer.

Family and friends will always remember Ron fondly on the water, around a pool table, or playing games around the dining room table.

Ron was well cared for in his last weeks at Kootenai Hospital and the family thanks them for their kind attention to his needs.

The family extends an open invitation to Ron's memorial at the American Legion in Post Falls Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store