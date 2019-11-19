|
|
Rosemary Ivana "Rosie" Gleave
Rosemary Ivana "Rosie" Gleave, a lifelong area resident, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2019 with her entire loving family by her side. She was born in Colville, Washington on February 16, 1945 to parents Ingaval and Bernice (Martin) Sundheim.
Rosie attended elementary school in Onion Creek and high school in both Colville and Northport graduating from Northport High School with the class of 1964 where she was member of the girls' basketball team. That previous summer, Rosie met Larry Gleave who was the brother of her brother's girlfriend. That courtship lasted until the spring of next year when the two were wed on March 14, 1964 at the Hitchin' Post in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho. Larry and Rosie lived in town for a short while until they moved out to her family's homestead in 1965 where they have remained ever since. They welcomed 3 wonderful children into their lives, Mary, Larry and Roxanne. Larry wore several hats as the children grew up, working for Van Stone Mine, in the woods as a logger and at the home running the farm. Rosie wore a few hats of her own whether it was sewing the families clothes, growing and canning the bounty of her gardens, and keeping the dinner table filled with her amazing cooking and baking talents. There was not much that Rosie couldn't do. She was an artist, a painter, a seamstress, a cook, a baker and a doll maker. Rosie was known to have created the first Cabbage Patch Dolls. The entire family had an amazing work ethic that was instilled at a young age and everybody had their role. Larry was the provider, the children had their chores on the farm, and Rosie was the glue that kept it altogether. She had the most beautiful flower gardens around and spent countless hours weeding, watering and caring for the gorgeous blossoms they offered.
Rosie loved and cared for her family so naturally by spoiling Larry with lunches for work that had foot thick roast beef sandwiches, making her famous fudge when extended family came to visit and decking out the house for all of the holiday gatherings in decorations and her baked goods. She was always there for her family, friends and anyone in her community that had a need, that need was taken care of. Their home was the center of their family and everyone was welcome there. Rosie had suffered with the effects of late onset Huntington's Disease which had stricken the lives of several of her siblings. But through it all, she never gave up and pressed on. Rosie will leave a void in the hearts of everyone that knew her, she was simply, Fabulous!
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Knute and Ingaval; sister, Inga; and son-in-law, Fritz Furtner. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry; children, Mary Furtner, Larry (Erin) Gleave, Roxanne (James) Edison; grandchildren, Cassandra (Steven) Haddock, Travis (Taylor) Eller, Chance Gleave, Tylor Edison, Cheyanne Gleave, Jacob Edison; great grandchildren, Kade, Brynlee, Jonathan; sisters, Margit and Cindy; brothers, George, John and Martin; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019