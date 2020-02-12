|
Roy Kifer passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Jan. 26, 2020.
Roy was born to Ralph and Elsie (Frostad) Kifer on April 29, 1934, in Colville, Washington.
Roy grew up on a ranch and graduated from Marcus High School. He was a real outdoorsman and enjoyed logging, fishing, hunting and riding snowmobiles with family and friends.
After driving truck for Brauner Lumber Company, he later owned and operated his own truck.
His love for family came first and he was happiest spending time with them.
Roy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Millie; his children, Lee Anne Kifer, Debbie Curry (Don), Shelly Self (Rob), Jo Campbell (Keith); two grandchildren, Raphael and Adrion and his beloved Corgi Dani.
Roy was buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Colville on Jan. 29, 2020.
Roy was buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Colville on Jan. 29, 2020.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020