Home

POWERED BY

Services
Danekas Funeral Home
155 W First Avenue
Colville, WA 99114
(509) 684-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Kifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Kifer


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Kifer Obituary
Roy Kifer passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Jan. 26, 2020.
Roy was born to Ralph and Elsie (Frostad) Kifer on April 29, 1934, in Colville, Washington.
Roy grew up on a ranch and graduated from Marcus High School. He was a real outdoorsman and enjoyed logging, fishing, hunting and riding snowmobiles with family and friends.
After driving truck for Brauner Lumber Company, he later owned and operated his own truck.
His love for family came first and he was happiest spending time with them.
Roy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Millie; his children, Lee Anne Kifer, Debbie Curry (Don), Shelly Self (Rob), Jo Campbell (Keith); two grandchildren, Raphael and Adrion and his beloved Corgi Dani.
Roy was buried at Mountain View Cemetery in Colville on Jan. 29, 2020.
Please visit the online memorial at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -