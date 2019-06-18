Ruth Mildred Shorter

Ruth Mildred Shorter, a lifelong resident of the Colville area, passed away June 7, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born Feb. 28, 1923 in Colville, Wash. to Cecil and Leuita Storer.

Ruth was raised on Douglas Mountain and attended Old Weaver School. She married Jack Shorter Sr. on Aug. 26, 1940.

She enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, but her greatest love of all was her family. Her favorite pastime was watching her kids, grandkids and even her great grandkids play baseball.

It is without question that Ruth was an avid Mariners fan. That being said, her grandson, David Wilson, was able to make her biggest dream come true by taking her to a Mariners game in Seattle.

Ruth will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives she touched. She is survived by her daughter, Helen Wilson and her son, Jack Shorter Jr. and his wife, Marcia; a brother, Donald Storer and his wife, Lind; 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.

A private family graveside service was held June 11, 2019. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimers Foundation.

A private family graveside service was held June 11, 2019. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimers Foundation.