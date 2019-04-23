Ruth Lakin

Ruth Yvonne Lakin was born April 26, 1926, in Tacoma, Wash., to Fred H. and Inez, (Decoto) Waters. Ruth attended school in Bremerton Wash., and, after a year of college, she went to work for a fish cannery in Kodiak, Alaska ,where she met Mel Lakin, a commercial fisherman. They married in 1946 and became the parents of twins, Jon and Jonna, in 1947.

After living in Alaska until 1950, they returned to Bremerton and then bought a ranch near Orient, Wash., in 1954.

Their third child, Janeen, arrived in 1959.

Ruth and her her husband helped build the Orient Community Church, where they played music for over 50 years. Ruth was a proud farmer's wife while obtaining her teaching degree. She then went on to teach music in Orient for 25 years. Ruth also taught numerous piano students.

Ruth was an active member of the Kettle River Grange, Eastern Star, Sweet Adelines and her beloved Kettle River Band.

Ruth is survived by her son, Jon (Barbara) Lakin; daughters, Jonna (John) Ball and Janeen (Tim) Roth; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Mel; grandsons, Jared Ball and Deau Roth; stepdaughter, Janet Pistilli, and brother, Fred Waters. Ruth's service will be at noon p.m. April 24, at the Kettle River Grange following a private family burial.

Visitation will be April 23, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. at Danakas Funeral Chapel in Colville Wash. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary