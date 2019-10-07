|
Sandra Louise O'Hanlin
Sandra Louise O'Hanlin (Hanlin), 69 years old, beloved mother and friend passed away on June 15, 2019 with a dear friend by her side. She was born to Robert (Bob) & Ellen (Bernie) Hanlin on October 10, 1949 in Colville, Wash. She grew up with her brother Randal (Randy) Hanlin, riding horses, and helping her Aunt Millie at Millie's Shoe Store in Colville, Wash. Sandra graduated from Colville High School in 1967. Sandra married John Trampush and moved to Newman Lake, Wash. Where she gave birth to her daughter and only child, Meghan Noelle O'Hanlin. A few years later, she started with the Maple St DSHS office, giving everything she had to her clients and to the state of Wash. Her clients asked for her by name and fell in love with the one of the most compassionate TANF workers at the office. After years of struggling with enormous amounts of medical difficulties, she retired and spent her days enjoying gardening, yard selling, concerts, Gonzaga games, spoiling her dogs, making up her own jokes entertaining friends and family awhile fighting for her life. Sandra was a fun loving hardworking clown and we were all blessed to have been touched by her. Sandy requested to have no service.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019