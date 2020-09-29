1/1
Sandra Sue Garcia
On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, Sandra Sue Garcia (Price), "Sweet Sandie" to all who knew her, was freed from her broken, worn out body and stands radiant, beautiful, and rejoicing in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Sandie was known for her gentle, kind, and compassionate spirit, and was adored and passionately loved by her husband of 45 years, Bob Garcia.
Sandie loved fishing, camping, or "glamping" as she called it, and traveling with her beloved husband, Bob.
She was an avid quilter with an uncanny eye for detail, design, and color, and loved decorating her home with her numerous quilted wall hangings.
Sandie was born Friday, April 13, 1945. in Colville, Washington, to Gene and Mary Price (Hormel). She graduated from Colville High School in 1963.
Sandie wanted to get married before she turned 30, so she and Bob were married April 12, 1975, at the Hitching Post in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho.
Sandie was preceded in death by her father, Clinton Eugene Price; mother, Mary Graham (Hormel); step-father, Grover Graham; sisters, Bertha Nielsen, Sue Foerch, Connie Price Cates, and Thelma Price Skiles; and brothers, Lance Rhodes and Maurice Price.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Garcia of Moscow, Idaho; brother, James Price (Karol) of Spokane, Washington, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sandie had a heart for disadvantaged and orphaned children, so in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to, or sponsoring, a child from Compassion Ministries.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel of Moscow, ID and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Statesman Examiner from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Short's Funeral Chapel
1225 E 6Th St
Moscow, ID 83843
(208) 882-4534
