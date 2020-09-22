Scott Patrick Sphuler, a lifelong resident of Stevens County, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020, from a hard fought and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at his home in Arden, Washington, surrounded by loving family and friends.
Scott was born on Sept. 20, 1961, in Colville, Washington, the sixth son of Richard "Dick" and Patricia "Pat" (Johnson) Sphuler.
Scott began school in Marcus, Washington, where he attended through fourth grade. He transferred to Kettle Falls School District in Washington when the schools consolidated, graduating there in 1979.
In 1980, Scott married Robin Huitron and, soon after, they welcomed daughter Sara and son Tyler.
They relocated to Arden in 1989, where they raised their family together, parting ways in 2008.
Scott later connected with his childhood friend, Mary Lilienthal. The two of them began a relationship and were married in 2014.
They enjoyed many adventures together. Mary lovingly cared for Scott, never leaving his side during his illness. His work ethic was evident at an early age, beginning with working for various farmers in the Bossburg area of Washington, doing a variety of jobs, including haying, working with cattle and farm chores.
His fondest memories were those he made while working for Clarence Pump - he told many stories of that time. He began this career with Plum Creek Lumber in 1980, and continued when Stimson purchased the mill in 1996 and then, finally, with Boise when they took over in 2012.
Scott was very proud of working at the same lumber mill for 37 years despite the multiple changes in ownership, layoffs and staff cuts.
Scott was a valued employee and forklift operator. His illness forced his early retirement in 2018.
Scott had a reverence for nature and wildlife. Being an avid marksman and outdoorsman; he enjoyed all aspects of hunting. He had many hunting adventures with family and friends.
A lifelong dream became a reality when he built his cabin from the ground up. His hard work alongside the contributions of his family and friends made that cabin a truly special place.
He spent many weekends at the cabin enjoying the things he loved most and making lifelong memories.
Some of Scott's most endearing qualities were his ability to come up with quick-witted responses and quips that were sure to keep everyone laughing. His comedic nature was never cruel or at the expense of others. Those who were blessed by Scott's vocal abilities will forever miss his talents in making a song his own, especially his special rendition of Kaw-liga.
He enjoyed woodworking, camping, and exploring a new road or area of the woods in search of wildlife and firewood.
Scott loved his special time with his granddaughters: hunting with Aubree, fishing with Gracie and exploring the riverbanks. Scott loved his huge family. They will all miss his quick-witted, entertaining, kind, thoughtful, loving, compassionate heart of gold.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia "Pat" (Johnson) Sphuler; and his brothers, Mike, Dave, and Jeff Sphuler.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; father, Richard "Dick" Sphuler of Colville; daughter, Sara (Eric) DeSalles of Chewelah; son, Tyler (KC) Sphuler of Deer Park; brothers Rick (Sandy) Sphuler of Orient, Jack (Alisa) Sphuler of Evans; granddaughters, Aubree and Gracie McMillan, Paisley and Harlow Dickerson; many nieces and nephews; and countless heartbroken friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m. at the Kettle Falls Gun Club, 1269 WA-25. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Spokane at PO Box 2215 Spokane, WA 99210. Please visit the on-line memorial and sign the guestbook at danekasfuneralchapel.com.
Danekas Funeral Chapel and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.