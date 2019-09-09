|
Sharon Nelson
Former Orient resident Sharon Nelson, 85, of Poulsbo, Wash., passed away July 3, 2019. The daughter of Walter Carder and Beatrice Hemphill Carder, she was born and raised in San Jose, Calif.
She married Donald Nelson on Aug. 8, 1953, in San Jose, Calif. and they both enjoyed traveling, having adventures, and trying new things. Don and Sharon lived in Japan where she served as President of the Airmen Wives' Club. She proudly served as a delegate to the Republican Convention, and at age 60 completed her education with an Associate's Degree from Olympic College.
They raised their four children on a farm in Poulsbo and at age 61 retired and started a new adventure in Kettle Falls, Wash., where she and Don built the log home of their dreams. There they immersed themselves in the farming community, Orient Community Church and Kettle River Grange; making lifelong friends. Sharon was optimistic and encouraged others to "look on the bright side". Her cheerful outlook and bright smile will be greatly missed.
Sharon is survived by: a brother, Victor Carder (Jackie) of Carmel, Calif.; four children, John Nelson of Kettle Falls, Wash., Joy (Dennis) Dunlap of Poulsbo, Wash., Vickie Lee of Bremerton, Wash., and Valerie (Scott) Smith of Billings, Mont.; five grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Her husband, Donald Nelson; one son, and 7 grandchildren preceded her in death.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Kettle River Grange in Barstow, Wash. Interment was at Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville. Donations may be made to the Kettle River Grange.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Sept. 11, 2019