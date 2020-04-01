|
Sharon Rose (Tedrow) St. Clair, 86, a lifelong resident of Colville, Washington, passed away on March 16, 2020, in Colville.
Sharon was born on July 12, 1933, in Colville, the daughter of Raymond Leslie and Verlie Estelle (Curry) Tedrow.
After graduating from Colville High School in 1951, Sharon married her high school sweetheart Chan J. St.Clair, Jr. on July 26, 1951.
She worked as an accountant for the U.S. Forest Service for 27 years.
Sharon and Chan celebrated 64 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on November 29, 2015.
After his death, she was always sure to say how much she missed her "Big Lug."
Sharon loved her family and friends unconditionally, and she would often say "I love you more than you know."
She was an avid reader of romance novels. She also had a sweet tooth and a visible passion for the color red.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Cote.
Sharon is survived by her three children, Deborah St. Clair Moser (Tom), Chan J. St. Clair IV (Deb) and Patricia J. Nelson, (Pete); seven grandchildren, Nicole (Moser) Haun, Lauren Moser, CJ St. Clair, Megan St. Clair, Brian St. Clair, Lindy Boustedt and Kelli Vance; and eight great-grandchildren, Evan Haun, Hensley Haun, Chauncey St. Clair, Oliver St. Clair, Audrey St. Clair, Connor St. Clair, Dominic Sanders and Will Wheeldon.
The family will hold a private service for Mrs. St. Clair, to prevent anyone from potentially being exposed to the virus that has affected all our lives. Her celebration of life will be held this summer and the family encourages everyone to attend at that time.
Sharon will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Mountain View Park Cemetery in Colville.
Memorial contributions may be given to Catholic Charities.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 2, 2020