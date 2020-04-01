|
|
Our beautiful Sharon Ruby Gilmore (Rayfield), passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, from a long battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer and Vasculitis.
She was born Aug. 25, 1955, to Amos and Leona Rayfield in Leavenworth, Washington.
She worked at Leavenworth Safeway for 15 years.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Gilmore; children, Dawn and Frank Martinez, Eric and Traci Moore, and Ron Moody; stepsons, Richard and Jerry Gilmore; grandchildren; Olivia, Emma, Malachi and Noah Martinez, Tristan Moody, Ashley Moore, Dylan Wills, and Melissa Gadberry; great-grandchild Gunnar Gadberry; brothers, Wayne, Dennis and Allen Rayfield.
Burial was March 7 at Mt. View Cemetery in Leavenworth, followed by a celebration of life at Leavenworth Fire Hall.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 2, 2020