Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Gilmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Ruby (Rayfield) Gilmore


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Ruby (Rayfield) Gilmore Obituary
Our beautiful Sharon Ruby Gilmore (Rayfield), passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, from a long battle with Multiple Myeloma cancer and Vasculitis.
She was born Aug. 25, 1955, to Amos and Leona Rayfield in Leavenworth, Washington.
She worked at Leavenworth Safeway for 15 years.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Gilmore; children, Dawn and Frank Martinez, Eric and Traci Moore, and Ron Moody; stepsons, Richard and Jerry Gilmore; grandchildren; Olivia, Emma, Malachi and Noah Martinez, Tristan Moody, Ashley Moore, Dylan Wills, and Melissa Gadberry; great-grandchild Gunnar Gadberry; brothers, Wayne, Dennis and Allen Rayfield.
Burial was March 7 at Mt. View Cemetery in Leavenworth, followed by a celebration of life at Leavenworth Fire Hall.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -