Sharon F. (Thornburg) Yepa, 76, of Kettle Falls, Washington, passed away at 3:12 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2020, at Providence Mount Carmel Hospital in Colville of lung disease.
Sharon was born on Feb. 5, 1944, to Melvin and Clara (Cooper) Thornburg in Twisp, Washington. There were eight children in the Thornburg family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved parents of Wellpinit, Washington; brothers, Everett Melvin of Wellpinit and Vern LeRoy of Huson, Montana, and sister, Sonia Sue of Kettle Falls. Also three nephews.
Her sisters, Lora Gumm and Pog Frostad (Ed); brothers, George Ray (Marie) and Rich Thornburg, are her remaining siblings, with many loving nieces and nephews, cousins, great-nieces and nephews and relatives who all loved her very much, as well as her friends from school, work and places she lived.
If you knew Sharon, you loved her and she will be greatly missed. Sharon had a great and prestigious career working for the government and then retired.
During her early retirement, she lived in Reardan, Washington, and took up painting, ceramics and playing on her computer.
She loved her family, get togethers, singing and enjoying her friends.
She moved to Kettle Falls four years ago, surrounded by family and friends.
Come and help us celebrate Sharon's life, a life well lived, at The Rock Church, located on Ford-Wellpinit Road at the west end of the Spokane Reservation, at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2020.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020