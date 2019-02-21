Shawn David Desautel

Shawn David Desautel, a lifelong resident of Inchelium, Wash., passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 12, 2019 at home in Inchelium, Wash.. He was born on Nov. 18, 1968 in Colville, Wash. to Larry and Katy (Fry) Desautel.

Shawn grew up in Coulee Dam and Inchelium and graduating from Inchelium High School with the class of 1987. While attending high school he was a member of 4H and played football. He graduated from Spokane Community College in 1989 with a degree in HVAC. Shawn worked in Spokane doing HVAC work then moved to Inchelium. In his earlier years Shawn loved to ride horses, his favorite was Jake. He would get home from school and the first thing he would do is jump on Jake and ride for hours in Seylor Valley where he lived at the time. Shawn and his Dad spent a lot of time at the race tracks where Shawn would pony race horses. Shawn was raised with the values of hard work which carried over to adulthood which showed in his ability as an HVAC installer. He worked for Colville Confederated Tribe Public Works department in Inchelium as a maintenance worker for several years. He met and married Tami in 1988 and they welcomed a daughter, Brandi Jo and a son, Anthony. Shawn loved his family, and spent almost all of his time with Tami, Brandi Jo, Anthony, Kiera Jo, Jaiden and little Joe. Shawn loved to ride his motorcycle, 4 wheeler with his Tami and loved to go hunting with his Tony. Brandi Jo and her two daughters Jaiden, Kiera Jo spent a lot of time with Shawn at his home in Inchelium, where Shawn would make sure that the girls would have a father figure in their life.

Shawn was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph; Grand Parents, Beatrice and Victor Desautel, Nellie and Lawrence Fry. He is survived by his loving wife, Tami Desautel, Inchelium, Wash.; children, Brandi Jo (Travis), Inchelium, Wash., Anthony (Chandera), Spokane, Wash.; father, Larry (Kathy) Desautel, Inchelium, Wash.; mother, Katy, Tampa, Fla.; brothers, Brian and Galen Desautel(Bridget); Grandchildren, Jaiden, Kiera Jo, Joseph, lots of Aunts and Uncles and Nieces Rylee, Madeline, and Lori.

Funeral Mass for Mr. Shawn Desautel will be held on Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 with viewing from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM with funeral starting at 11:00 AM at the Inchelium Community Center, Fr. Jake Morton celebrant. Burial will follow the funeral at the Hall Creek Cemetery in Inchelium, Wash., with dinner to follow at the Inchelium Community Longhouse.

Please visit the online memorial and sign the guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Statesman Examiner on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary