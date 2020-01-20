|
Shelley Sue Ericksen passed away suddenly on Jan. 13, 2020, in her beloved hometown of Marcus, Washington.
She was born in Reno, Nevada, on Feb. 1, 1951, and was raised and lived in California until she moved up to her little piece of heaven in Northeast Washington in 1986.
Of her many loves, coffee was high on the list. A coffee connoisseur, her knowledge of coffee was only surpassed by her consumption of it. Woe to the person who would try to argue coffee lingo with her!
A self-proclaimed hippie at heart, Shelley loved being in and of nature. She was a master at gardening, and never met a plant that didn't love her.
She loved God, spirituality, and continuously learning, researching, discussing and teaching all manner of divinity.
She enjoyed reading, laughing, theater and the arts (especially Cirque du Soleil) and horrible puns.
She and her 11 grandchildren continuously texted punny memes back and forth.
A life-long seamstress, her cross-stitch creations won several awards.
Her dogs were also one of the biggest joys of her life, and she relished feeding the deer, various wildlife, and especially birds in her neighborhood.
People were consistently drawn to her infectious laughter, giving and selfless personality, compassion, and sense of humor.
She was known and respected as a healer and spiritual advisor. Her talent as a Massage Therapist was well known and will be missed by her many clients.
True to her giving spirit, Shelley volunteered with Hospice, the Stevens County Fair, Pinewood Terrace Nursing Home, Riverview Cemetery in Marcus, several local committees, and various other endeavors.
She gave of her time and her spirit to multiple organizations. She loved working with the elderly and connected with them on a deep level. She believed in community and fellowship, and practiced it extensively.
Shelley's most considerable pride among her many accomplishments is the family she created.
She is survived by her children: Regina (Ricki) Peck of Chehalis, Washington, and her children Brenden and Nolan; Tonya, her husband, Gary Cooper, of Fresno, California, and their children, Tarrynn, Addie and Chloe; Robert (Layne) Peck, his wife, Stephanie, of Roseville, California, and their children Sam, Ruby, Lily and Matilda; Jeremy Ericksen of Marcus, his wife, Jaime, and their children Adrianna and Jamesen.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, at 4 p.m .at the Marcus church. Memories and stories are welcomed and will be shared.
As Shelley often said, "Love, Light and Laughter" to all. She was loved and will be missed a latte.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to her favorite charities: either PBS or your local Hospice chapter.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Jan. 21, 2020