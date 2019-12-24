|
|
Sherri Lynn Crossman, of Addy, Washington, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2019, in Addy.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1961, in Wellington, Kansas, to parents Vernon and Shirley (Mills) Lippoldt. She loved and appreciated her parents deeply, and often said that she grew up in the perfect home. Her love for friends and family was the very core of her personality.
Sherri was raised in Haysville, Kansas, attending primary school and graduating from Campus High School with the class of 1980.
During her early high school days, she met Darren Crossman, and the two became high school sweethearts. They would eventually go their separate ways, but would reunite 40 years later.
After graduating, Sherri found work as a floral designer and had an exceptional eye and ability for floral design. She also worked for Wichita Thunder, which is the minor league hockey team in Wichita, Kansas, in the promotional department.
Sherri found her dream job some years later working in the music industry, moving to Branson, Missouri, and working for recording artists, such as Paul Revere and the Raiders, Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, Tony Roi, and her favorite family, The Osmonds, specifically Merrill. '
She reconnected with her high school sweetheart, Darren, five years ago and rekindled their relationship.
The two were wed on his front porch on Oct. 24, 2016. They honeymooned in Ocean Shores, Washington, as the beach was a place that was very near and dear to Sherri's heart.
She enjoyed going for walks on the beach and collecting sea shells. She was extremely creative and used the beach as inspiration for her decorating motifs in and around their home.
Sherri loved country music and was so happy for the opportunity to see Garth Brooks in concert twice the last time he was in Spokane.
She was the most "real" person you could meet; generous, sincere, sensitive and caring. She had a smile that would light up a room.
Sherri was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Lippoldt. She is survived by her husband, Darren; step-children, Wesley Crossman and Kelsie Crossman; parents, Vernon and Shirley Lippoldt; sister, Bobbie (Phil) Hopper, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved dogs, Scarlett and Hazel.
A memorial service will be held in her home state of Kansas at a later time. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary at www.cvasanctuary.org/donate with Sherri Lippoldt Crossman's name in the comment line.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Dec. 25, 2019