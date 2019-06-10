Shirley Frances Fortune

Shirley Frances Fortune, 89, passed away May 10, 2019, at the home of one of her sons, Bruce Fortune of Kettle Falls, Wash.

Shirley was born Oct. 19, 1929, to Otto and Hilda (Weibe) Hill in the hills of Aptos, Calif. in the family home. She was the third of seven children.

She met her future husband, Dale, who was in the service at Fort Ord, Calif. They were married April 9, 1948.

They moved to Lewistown, Mont., where their first child, Karl, was born. From there, they moved to the Deep Lake area north of Colville, Wash., for a short time.

Then they moved to Chewelah, Wash., and stayed until 1957, when they moved to Colville and on to the Greenwood area south of Kettle Falls in 1958. She lived in that area until her passing.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting and ceramic work. After all the children had left the nest, she worked at local furniture and hardware stores as a clerk.

Survivors include her sisters, Clarice and Kathleen; brother, Jake; sons, Karl (Wanda) of Colville, Dennis (Debbie) of Pasco, Cecil (Donna) of Kettle Falls, and Bruce (Audrey) of Kettle Falls. Shirley is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; parents, Otto and Hilda Hill; brother, Otto Jr.; and sisters, Myra and Esther.

A memorial service was at 11 a.m., May 25, 2019, in the Agriculture and Trade Center, 317 West Ave., Colville.