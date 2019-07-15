Shirley Jean Ashbaugh Daily



Shirley Jean "Jeanne" Ashbaugh Daily passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2019 in Arden, Wash.. She was born in Spokane, Wash. on March 12, 1938 to Jack and Hazel (Tolliver) Eneroth.

Jeanne's early years were spent in the Republic, Wash. area where her step-father George G. Shriner started a local mill. Her family moved to Kettle Falls, Wash. where she attended Kettle Falls High School graduating with the class of 1955. She met John Ashbaugh at a local dance and he was instantly smitten by her telling his mother when he got home that he had met the woman he was going to marry. On October 4, 1957, he did just that, and they were wed in Kettle Falls, Wash.. They lived in Colville as they began their family with the birth of sons, Roger and Jeff. Jeannie and John moved to Davenport, Wash. where John worked for Simon Rhinebold for 7 years who owned a large farm and was his right hand man. They eventually moved back to Colville and would welcome daughters, Kim and Amy. John started his own excavating company but always found time to take the family on trips to destinations such as Banff and Ainsworth Hot-springs, or more locally on camping trips to Sand Creek and Metaline Falls or water skiing on area lakes and rivers. John and Jeanne were also involved in the local square dance club for many years. Once the children had left the nest, John and Jeanne began building their own home in Evans on property they owned which overlooked the river. John passed away in 2002 and Jean eventually sold the house and moved to Arden. Jeanne met Howard Daily who also attended Grace Evangelical Free Church in Colville They enjoyed each others company, attending church, and going to garage and yard sales. Jeanne and Howard would marry on May 19th 2012 in Colville. Jeannie was a 40+ year member of the Sweet Adelines and a charter member of Grace Evangelical Free Church. Jeannie had a strong faith and love for the Lord even going on a mission to Ethiopia with Pastor Goble and other church members. She enjoyed sewing, watching a good mystery show on television, and her trips to see her granddaughter Aviendha "Avi" in Georgia. Jeanne was a loving, kind and committed woman to her family and friends but above all, she was genuine. She touched many lives in the people of our community and will forever be remembered.



A Memorial Service for Mrs. Shirley Jean Ashbaugh Daily will be held at 11:00 am, Thur., June 18 at the Grace Free Evangelical Church in Colville with Pastor Tim Goble officiating. Please visit the online memorial and sign the guest-book at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Statesman Examiner on July 17, 2019