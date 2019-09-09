|
Stanley Henry Buscher
Stanley Henry Buscher of Colville went home to our heavily father August 26th 2019 at the age of 85 years. Stan was born August 3, 1934 in Spokane Wash. He enjoyed Farming, building, woodworking, gardening, tending to his fruit trees and loved to help people.
Stan took great pride in serving the United Sates Army and was honorably discharged. He was a pastor and touched many lives and always gave of himself first. Throughout the years Stan and Shirley hosted many foreign exchange students and helped with Special Olympics. He loved family and a good card game.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Buscher of Colville; daughters, Sherry and Brad Pinnell of Colville, Cindy and Larry Lowrie of Alabama. Sons Stan and Nadine Buscher of Idaho, Mike and Terry Buscher of Oklahoma, Bill and Julie Buscher of Colville; Brian and Susan Buscher of Spokane Wash.; and 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; brother in law, Lloyd Shilliam of Colville and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Memorial service October 5 at 11:00 at the Stevens County Ambulance Center 425 North Highway Colville. There will be a Potluck following the service. The family would like to hear your found memories of Stan.
Published in The Statesman Examiner on Sept. 11, 2019